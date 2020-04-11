WORLD

1-MIN READ

France Reports Fall in Daily Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Tops 13,800

A woman wears a protective mask in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China as she walks at the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Reuters)

Top French health official Jerome Salomon said 353 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes to bring the total death toll to 13,832. The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 11:59 PM IST
France on Saturday reported a lower daily toll for deaths from COVID-19, declaring a "plateau" had been reached in the country's coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level.

"A very high plateau for the epidemic appears to have been reached but the epidemic remains very active," he told reporters.

