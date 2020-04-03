WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

France Reports Record 588 More Coronavirus Deaths in Biggest Toll Over 24 Hours

A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 11:48 PM IST
Share this:

France on Friday reported 588 more coronavirus deaths in hospital, its biggest toll over the last 24 hours since the epidemic began.

The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

There is no daily toll for those who died of COVID-19 in old people's homes in France. But Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 in the epidemic. This brings the total French toll to at least 6,507.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    810,460

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,098,006

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,405

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,141

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres