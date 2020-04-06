WORLD

France Reports Record 833 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours, Toll Shoots Up to 8,911

Medical staff, wearing protective face masks, attend a briefing at the intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Medical staff, wearing protective face masks, attend a briefing at the intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Health Minster Olivier Veran told reporters said the country has 'not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic'.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 11:58 PM IST
France on Monday reported that 833 more people had died of COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the previous 24 hours, its highest daily toll since the epidemic began.

"We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic," Health Minster Olivier Veran told reporters, as he announced the new toll which brought the total number killed in the coronavirus epidemic in France to 8,911.

France is now giving a daily combined toll of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes. Previously it had only given the hospital toll on a daily basis.

