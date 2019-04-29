English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
France Says It Has Foiled Terrorist Act, 4 Suspects Held in Custody
The police source said the four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of acquiring weapons 'with a view to committing a terrorist act'.
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: France has foiled a terrorist act and is holding four suspects in custody, said the French interior minister and a police source on Monday.
The police source said the four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of acquiring weapons "with a view to committing a terrorist act".
"We had sufficient evidence to lead us to believe that a major attack was being planned," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner also told reporters on Monday.
The police source said the four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of acquiring weapons "with a view to committing a terrorist act".
"We had sufficient evidence to lead us to believe that a major attack was being planned," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner also told reporters on Monday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber’s Free Kick to Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Heroics
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- Kajol Had a Thing for Akshay Kumar, Reveals Karan Johar on Kapil Sharma’s Talk Show
- Telangana Teacher Suspended for Giving Zero to Student Who Scored 99 Marks
- Melisandre Knew This About Arya Stark All Along and 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Shook
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results