Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

France Says It Has Foiled Terrorist Act, 4 Suspects Held in Custody

The police source said the four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of acquiring weapons 'with a view to committing a terrorist act'.

Reuters

Updated:April 29, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
France Says It Has Foiled Terrorist Act, 4 Suspects Held in Custody
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: France has foiled a terrorist act and is holding four suspects in custody, said the French interior minister and a police source on Monday.

The police source said the four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of acquiring weapons "with a view to committing a terrorist act".

"We had sufficient evidence to lead us to believe that a major attack was being planned," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner also told reporters on Monday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram