1-MIN READ

France Reports Steady Growth In New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Climb to 30,606

PARIS: France reported 5,413 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, slightly down from the 5,453 seen on Saturday.

The health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 30,606 from 30,602 reported on Saturday.

The number of people in hospital with the disease was 4,535 versus 4,530 the day before and the number in intensive care rose to 402 from 400.

“In mainland France, the progression of the COVID-19 epidemic is exponential. The strong growth dynamics of transmission is very worrying.” the ministry said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 30, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
