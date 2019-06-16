France to Declare Natural Disaster After Storm Hits Southeastern Parts
A German tourist was killed by a falling tree in a camping in Haute-Savoie, and 10 people were slightly injured in the Drome and Isere departments
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)
Paris: France will declare a state of natural disaster after heavy rain and flash hail storms ravaged crops in southeastern France on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said on Saturday.
A German tourist was killed by a falling tree in a camping in Haute-Savoie, and 10 people were slightly injured in the Drome and Isere departments, the minister said.
Guillaume made the comments on LCI and BFM TV channels as he rushed to the Drome region, one of the worst hit areas.
He did not specify to which regions the disaster measure would apply.
"Everything will be done to help. The state of natural disaster will be declared," Guillaume said.
"The goal is that no farmers will have to shut down business. We must declare a general mobilisation," he added.
