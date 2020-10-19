News18 Logo

France To Expel 231 Suspected Extremists After Attack On Teacher - Europe 1

France is preparing to expel 231 foreigners on a government watch list for suspected extremist religious beliefs, Europe 1 radio reported on Sunday, two days after a Russian born Islamist beheaded a teacher.

PARIS: France is preparing to expel 231 foreigners on a government watch list for suspected extremist religious beliefs, Europe 1 radio reported on Sunday, two days after a Russian born Islamist beheaded a teacher.

France’s Interior ministry, responsible for expelling foreigners, was not available to comment.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government has been under pressure from conservative and far-right parties to take a tougher stance on non-nationals deemed to pose a security threat.

Macron was holding a Defence Council meeting with senior cabinet ministers on Sunday.

  • First Published: October 19, 2020, 12:12 IST
