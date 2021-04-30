France to Offer Covid-19 Vaccination to All Adults from June 15: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that vaccinations against Covid-19 will be open to all adults from June 15, regardless of any medical conditions. People over 50 can meanwhile sign up for a jab from May 15, he added on Twitter, compared to an age limit of 55 currently.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier that vaccinations would be open this weekend to another four million people in France, with people aged 18-50 with chronic illnesses, such as heart conditions, high blood pressure or obesity, now eligible.

More than 15 million people have received a first Covid jab in France, corresponding to 29 percent of the adult population. Some 6.2 million people, just under 12 percent of adults, have now also received a second dose.

