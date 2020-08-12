WORLD

France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
PARIS France will gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing amidst a new surge of COVID-19 infections, the government’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We’re at a tipping point (…) We’re going to mobilize polices forces to make checks,” BFM TV showed Gabriel Attal telling journalists while visiting the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

“But it’s not the police people should be afraid of (…) they should fear the virus, that lurks and contaminates,” he said.

  • First Published: August 12, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
