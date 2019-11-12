Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

France, UK, Germany and EU 'Extremely Concerned' by Iran's Nuclear Deal Breach

Paris, Berlin, London and Brussels said that Iran's action was 'inconsistent' with the 2015 JCPoA, under which Tehran had agreed to curb some of its nuclear activities -- notably uranium enrichment -- in return for a lifting of economic sanctions.

AFP

Updated:November 12, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
France, UK, Germany and EU 'Extremely Concerned' by Iran's Nuclear Deal Breach
File photo of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (Image: Reuters)

Paris: France, Germany, Britain and the European Union have said they are "extremely concerned" by Iran's decision to re-start nuclear activities at one of its key sites, in breach of a landmark 2015 deal with international powers.

"The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union are extremely concerned by the latest announcements that Iran is restarting uranium enrichment activities at the Fordow facility, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its November 11 report," they said in a joint statement on Monday.

Paris, Berlin, London and Brussels said that Iran's action was "inconsistent" with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPoA, under which Tehran had agreed to curb some of its nuclear activities -- notably uranium enrichment -- in return for a lifting of economic sanctions.Paris, Berlin, London and Brussels said that Iran's action was "inconsistent" with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPoA, under which Tehran had agreed to curb some of its nuclear activities -- notably uranium enrichment -- in return for a lifting of economic sanctions.

But the Islamic republic has said it no longer feels bound by the JCPoA after the US unilaterally pulled out of the accord last year.

Tehran's latest decision "represents a regrettable acceleration of Iran's disengagement from commitments under the JCPoA, including exceeding the maximum allowed low enriched uranium stockpile and the maximum allowed enrichment limits," the joint statement said.

The IAEA, in its latest report on Iran on Monday, said it has detected uranium particles at an undeclared site in Iran.

The report also confirmed that Iran has ramped up uranium enrichment, with its stockpile now reaching the equivalent of 551 kilogrammes, as opposed to the 300-kilogramme limit laid down in the JCPoA.

"We underline the importance of the full and effective implementation of the JCPoA by all sides and confirm our determination to continue all efforts to preserve the agreement, which is in the interests of all," the joint statement from France, Germany, Britain and the EU said.

"Iran must return to full implementation of its commitments under the JCPoA without delay."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram