France Warns Lebanon Risks Collapse After Explosion, Crisis

PARIS: Lebanon is in such a deep political and economic crisis that the country risks collapsing altogether, Frances foreign minister said Thursday.

Lebanons government resigned amid accusations of entrenched corruption and negligence after the Aug. 4 explosion that killed nearly 200 people and devastated entire districts of Beirut.

This country is on the brink, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on RTL radio, citing growing poverty, unemployment and inflation. The risk today is the disappearance of Lebanon if it doesnt urgently form a government and institute reforms.

Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron is taking a three-day trip to Lebanon, a former French protectorate. He will offer French support after the devastating port explosion earlier this month, but also ensure that millions in international aid is going to those who need it.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: Mumbai Police Personnel Posted At Rhea’s Residence After Her S.O.S

We will not sign a blank check for a government that does not implement reforms, notably of public services and the banking system, Le Drian said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor