English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
France Warns of Scammers Preying on Notre-Dame Donors, Says Phone or Email Appeals Fake
The French Heritage Foundation, which has so far collected more than 13 million euros (USD 14.5 million) from individual donors to help restore the gothic landmark, said any phone or email appeals were fake.
A view of the scaffolding and damaged Notre Dame cathedral after the fire in Paris. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Paris: Fraudsters are taking advantage of the Notre-Dame fire to fool donors into handing over cash believing they are helping to rebuild the gutted Paris cathedral, officials have warned.
The French Heritage Foundation, which has so far collected more than 13 million euros (USD 14.5 million) from individual donors to help restore the gothic landmark, said any phone or email appeals were fake.
"A number of scams have been flagged to us both in France and abroad," the foundation said Wednesday, insisting it issues no appeals by phone, mail or email for donations.
"All of these initiatives are fraudulent." The foundation is accepting donations through its website (don.fondation-patrimoine.org), its Facebook page, PayPal, a Paris metro station and by SMS for those in France.
Culture Minister Franck Riester on Tuesday warned people to be vigilant of websites claiming to support the reconstruction of Notre-Dame, which suffered heavy damage in Monday's blaze.
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the monument by 2024, when France hosts the summer Olympics.
The French Heritage Foundation, which has so far collected more than 13 million euros (USD 14.5 million) from individual donors to help restore the gothic landmark, said any phone or email appeals were fake.
"A number of scams have been flagged to us both in France and abroad," the foundation said Wednesday, insisting it issues no appeals by phone, mail or email for donations.
"All of these initiatives are fraudulent." The foundation is accepting donations through its website (don.fondation-patrimoine.org), its Facebook page, PayPal, a Paris metro station and by SMS for those in France.
Culture Minister Franck Riester on Tuesday warned people to be vigilant of websites claiming to support the reconstruction of Notre-Dame, which suffered heavy damage in Monday's blaze.
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the monument by 2024, when France hosts the summer Olympics.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tottenham Create Champions League History: All Stats From the Quarter-Final vs Manchester City
- ICC World Cup 2019: 'Don't Want to Step on Toes': Archer Wary of England World Cup Row
- IPL 2019 | EXCLUSIVE: Have to Plan the Yorker Before Executing: Rabada
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results