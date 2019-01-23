LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

France Won't Enter a 'Stupidity Contest' With Italy: Minister

Tensions have flared between the two countries since the Five Star Movement aligned with the far-right League party came to power in Italy last June.

AFP

Updated:January 23, 2019, 8:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
France Won't Enter a 'Stupidity Contest' With Italy: Minister
File photo of French deputy minister in charge of European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau (REUTERS)
Loading...
Paris: Paris will not be drawn into a "stupidity contest" with the populist government of Italy, where officials have launched several verbal attacks on President Emmanuel Macron, France's Europe minister Nathalie Loiseau said on Wednesday.

"Our intention is not to have a stupidity contest," Loiseau said, adding that the government would not wage a war of words or otherwise seek to retaliate against Rome.

Tensions have flared between the two countries since the Five Star Movement aligned with the far-right League party came to power in Italy last June.

Macron targeted the populist government specifically last year as he sought to form a pro-Europe alliance of parties ahead of European Parliament elections in May, raising the hackles of politicians in Rome.

On Monday, deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio accused Paris of continuing to colonise Africa and causing people to migrate from the continent to Europe.

That prompted France to summon Italy's ambassador in protest over Di Maio's comments that "the EU should sanction France and all countries like France that impoverish Africa and make these people leave".

Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini then poured fuel on the fire on Tuesday by referring to Macron and saying he hoped French voters would soon free themselves from a "terrible president".

Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, said in a Facebook video that he felt "close, with all my heart... to the French people, the millions of men and women who live in France under a terrible government and terrible president." Di Maio and Salvini have also voiced support for the "yellow vest" protesters who have been demonstrating against Macron's government since November.

Macron himself said last year that European populist leaders including Salvini were right to see him as their "main opponent," denouncing in particular Italy's hardline stance on refusing migrants.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram