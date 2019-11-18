Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

France's Biggest Paedophilia Case? Prosecutor Says Surgeon May Have Molested Nearly 200 Children

Joel Le Scouarnec, 68, is set to go on trial for the rape of a neighbour's daughter, sexual assault and indecent exposure. The allegations cover the three decades when he practised in hospitals across central and western France.

AFP

Updated:November 18, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
France's Biggest Paedophilia Case? Prosecutor Says Surgeon May Have Molested Nearly 200 Children
Representative image.

La Rochelle (France): A retired French surgeon charged with the rape and sexual assault of four minors may have molested nearly 200 children, a prosecutor investigating what is shaping up as France's biggest paedophilia case said Monday.

Joel Le Scouarnec, 68, is set to go on trial in March for the rape of a neighbour's daughter, sexual assault and indecent exposure. The allegations cover the three decades when he practised in hospitals across central and western France.

The first accusation dates to early 2017, when the parents of a six-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in the southwestern town of Jonzac accused him of raping her. Le Scouarnec is also accused of raping a young relative, sexually assaulting another young relative and abusing a young patient.

After those charges were brought, investigators opened a second probe after discovering secret diaries in which Le Scouarnec describes sex scenes involving scores of other children. The children were named in the diaries, allowing police to track them down to try to obtain their testimonies.

"250 potential victims of acts of paedophilia that do not fall under the statute of limitations were identified during the (second) investigation," the public prosecutor in the city of La Rochelle, Laurent Zuchowicz said on Monday.

Of those, police were able to question 209, "several of whom had very precise memories" of the alleged abuse, he added.

Le Scouarnec's lawyers have insisted that the journal entries were pure "fantasies" but 184 people, 181 of whom were minors at the time of the alleged assaults, have filed formal complaints against him.

"They remember perfectly well what they endured but never talked about it because they were afraid," Francesca Satta, a lawyer for some of the former surgeon's alleged victims, told AFP.

The latest allegations raise the prospect of Le Scouarnec, who was given a four-month suspended jail sentence in 2005 after being found in possession of child pornography, being at the centre of France's biggest-ever paedophilia trial.

Apart from the diaries, the latest investigation also uncovered more images of child pornography and sex toys at Le Scouarnec's home.

The retired medic risks up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted on the first set of charges, for which he will be tried in the southwestern town of Saintes from March 13 to 17. Most of the subsequent allegations centre on the Brittany region further to the north.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram