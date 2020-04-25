WORLD

1-MIN READ

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 369 to 22,614

Representative image.

Representative image.

The ministry said 124 patients were admitted to intensive care units over the last 24 hours although the daily death toll from COVID-19 has fallen steadily over the past two weeks.

  • Reuters Paris
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday, as the government scrutinises data to see how it might ease a lockdown in place since mid-March.

The ministry said 124 patients were admitted to intensive care units over the last 24 hours although the daily death toll from COVID-19 has fallen steadily over the past two weeks.

President Emmanuel Macron is aiming to ease some lockdown measures on May 11 with schools reopening first, although the government has yet to finalise how it might work in practice.

France has also offered retailers some relief by saying it wants them to reopen when the lockdown is due to end on May 11, although some curbs could remain in certain areas to delay a new wave of the coronavirus.

