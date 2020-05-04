WORLD

1-MIN READ

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 25,000 After 306 New Deaths

People wearing protective masks in Paris, France (REUTERS)

People wearing protective masks in Paris, France (REUTERS)

On Sunday, only 135 new deaths were reported, but on Sundays the data reporting from nursing homes is often delayed, leading to a catch-up during the week.

  • Reuters Paris
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:19 PM IST
The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France increased by 306 to 25,201 on Monday, the sharpest rate of increase in four days, government data showed.

On Sunday, only 135 new deaths were reported, but on Sundays the data reporting from nursing homes is often delayed, leading to a catch-up during the week.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the number of people in intensive care units fell to 3,696 from 3,819 on Sunday, down for a 26th consecutive day.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 25,548 from 258,815, also continuing an uninterrupted fall for almost three weeks.

