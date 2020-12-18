France's Macron Tests Positive as Europe Battles Covid-19 Surge

French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest national leader to test positive for coronavirus on Thursday, forcing several other European politicians into quarantine as the continent becomes the first region to pass 500,000 deaths.

Europe is battling a winter surge that has placed it at the heart of the global pandemic once again, with the disease biting harder in countries including Germany than it did during the first wave in March and April.

The European Union is under massive pressure to approve potential vaccines after Britain and the United States began rolling out a drug produced by Pfizer and BioNtech.

The bloc has promised to begin inoculations with the Pfizer drug before the end of the year and late on Thursday said it would fast-track a second vaccine made by US firm Moderna, with approval now scheduled for January 6, a week earlier than previously planned.

A panel of US experts recommended emergency use approval of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, with the Food and Drug Administration expected to soon follow suit.

As the US fights back against the virus, Macron's challenges are mounting -- he was tested after showing symptoms of the disease and is now isolating for seven days as his country faces its own upsurge in cases.

Macron's symptoms were said to include a fever, cough and fatigue.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFMTV that the president left the Elysee Palace in the evening and headed to his official residence La Lanterne, in Versailles west of Paris, where he would remain in isolation.

"He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," his office said in a statement.

The French leader's positive test results group him with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who were both treated in hospital after contracting the virus.

Other politicians who have had contact with him have also gone into isolation, including European Council chief Charles Michel, the prime ministers of Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg, and Macron's own prime minister Jean Castex.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo initially went into self-isolation but tested negative for the virus and will return to work on Friday, a spokesman said.

Several European countries are returning to lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions as fears grow of an explosion in cases after the Christmas holidays.

Germany, which began a new partial lockdown this week, reported a record 30,000 new infections on Thursday.

Denmark, France, Turkey and the Netherlands have all strengthened curbs recently and Bulgaria said on Thursday its restrictions would carry on until the end of January.

The EU is to start inoculations on December 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. "It's Europe's moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU," she tweeted.

China and Russia have been using locally developed vaccines.

Vaccines are now the great hope to end the punishing cycle of Covid-19 surges followed by economically devastating shutdowns endured by hundreds of millions since the virus emerged in China late last year.

In Latin America, one of the worst-hit regions, some 30 million jobs have been lost during the pandemic, according to a report the International Labor Organization released on Thursday.

"Employment is in an intensive care unit, we need to take the necessary measures to get out of this healthily," said ILO regional director Vinicius Pinheiro.

With the US continuing to set records for deaths and infections, many are pinning their hopes on the Moderna vaccine -- the panel's recommendation of emergency approval is likely to lead to an imminent rollout.

However, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday of "significant challenges and uncertainties" with the timing, production and distribution of vaccines.

Illustrating his point, US officials have already had to revise a fact sheet given to those receiving the Pfizer dose after two people suffered allergic reactions.

The US began rolling out the Pfizer jabs on Monday, hoping to have 20 million people immunised in December, with healthcare workers and long-term care residents at the front of the queue.

Senior officials have been pressed into service to convince the public that the vaccines are safe.

The White House said Vice President Mike Pence and his wife would get the vaccine on Friday in public, adding that Trump was "absolutely open to taking the vaccine".