CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BharatBandh#Bollywood#CycloneGulab
Home » News » World » Franziska Giffey Set to Become First Female Mayor of Berlin
1-MIN READ

Franziska Giffey Set to Become First Female Mayor of Berlin

Top candidate for the state elections of Berlin, German Social Democratic SPD party's Franziska Giffey, attends a televised discussion at the regional public TV station rbb, on September 26, 2021 in Berlin.

Top candidate for the state elections of Berlin, German Social Democratic SPD party's Franziska Giffey, attends a televised discussion at the regional public TV station rbb, on September 26, 2021 in Berlin.

The SPD scored 21.4%, slightly down from the 21.6% they scored in 2016, while the Greens came in at 18.9%.

The Social Democrats (SPD) won the regional election to lead the state government in Berlin, according to provisional results on Monday, meaning that their candidate Franziska Giffey will become the first female mayor of the German capital.

Giffey, 43, who was previously family minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s national government, will take over from the SPD’s Michael Mueller as mayor after he decided not to run again.

The SPD scored 21.4%, slightly down from the 21.6% they scored in 2016, while the Greens came in at 18.9%, up from 15.2% and the far-left Linke dropped to 14% from 15.5%.

The SPD looks set to continue their current coalition in city hall with the Greens and the Linke.

RELATED NEWS

Giffey, once seen as a contender to lead the SPD on the national level, stepped down as minister in May after a scandal surrounding plagarism in her doctoral thesis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 27, 2021, 14:06 IST