Free Climber Scales Over 1,000 Feet High London Building, Tallest in Western Europe

London police say they were called to the scene after receiving reports that someone was climbing The Shard.

Associated Press

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
Free Climber Scales Over 1,000 Feet High London Building, Tallest in Western Europe
The Shard building, one of the tallest buildings in Europe, reaches up from the city of London, Monday, July, 8, 2019. A free climber scaled The Shard, earlier Monday. (AP Photo/Natasha Livingstone)
London: A free climber in London has scaled one of the tallest buildings in Europe.

The man who climbed The Shard early Monday morning was spoken to by police after he made his ascent but hasn't been arrested.

London police say they were called to the scene after receiving reports that someone was climbing The Shard.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but weren't needed.

The building is 1,017 feet (310 meters) high. Others have also scaled the building.

The Shard has an injunction to prevent a climber known as the French Spiderman from attempting the ascent.

