WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

French aid group ACTED: seven colleagues killed in Niger attack

French aid group ACTED: seven colleagues killed in Niger attack

French humanitarian aid group ACTED said seven of its colleagues, along with one of its guides, had been killed in the gun attack in Niger on Sunday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Share this:

PARIS French humanitarian aid group ACTED said seven of its colleagues, along with one of its guides, had been killed in the gun attack in Niger on Sunday.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the death of seven of our colleagues as well as their guide in Niger who were senselessly and cowardly murdered by armed individuals in the KourÃ© area, southeast of Niamey, on August 9th 2020,” ACTED said in a statement released on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 10, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Next Story
Loading