French aid group ACTED: seven colleagues killed in Niger attack

PARIS French humanitarian aid group ACTED said seven of its colleagues, along with one of its guides, had been killed in the gun attack in Niger on Sunday.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the death of seven of our colleagues as well as their guide in Niger who were senselessly and cowardly murdered by armed individuals in the KourÃ© area, southeast of Niamey, on August 9th 2020,” ACTED said in a statement released on Monday.

