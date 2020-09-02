WORLD

1-MIN READ

French Army Says Killed Civilian By Accident In Mali

A unit of the French Barkhane military force has killed a civilian by accident, the French army said in a statement on Tuesday.

PARIS: A unit of the French Barkhane military force has killed a civilian by accident, the French army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The army said a bus driving at high speed towards a military convoy did not slow down despite visual warnings and a warning shot. Bullets from a second warning shot bounced off the ground and punctured the windscreen of the bus, injuring three passengers, one mortally, the army said.

The Barkhane force presents its sincere condolences to the family of the victim, the army said.

  • First Published: September 2, 2020, 7:24 AM IST
