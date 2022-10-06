French Author Annie Ernaux Wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature

French author Annie Ernaux was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday. She was honoured “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”.

Ernaux is known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experience of class and gender, AFP reported.

Along with the media, the 82-year-old will receive a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $911,400). She is the 17th woman to win the prestigious prize, out of 119 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901.

Ernaux said receiving the Nobel Literature Prize was a “great honour” but also a “great responsibility.” “I consider this to be a great honour for me and at the same time a great responsibility, a responsibility given to me,” Ernaux told public broadcaster SVT moments after the prize was announced.

Ernaux will receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament, according to AFP.

Last year, Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the prestigious award. His work focuses on the plight of refugees and exile, colonialism and racism.

