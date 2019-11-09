French Bishops Approve Payments for Church Sex Abuse Victims
The archbishop of Reims, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said the payments will recognise the 'silence, negligence, indifference, lack of reaction or bad decisions' faced by priests' victims.
Representative image: Reuters
Paris: French bishops have approved a plan to financially compensate people abused sexually within the church.
Meeting Saturday at their biannual assembly, 120 bishops approved the creation of a church fund for victims.
He said the bishops didn't decide on the size of the fund or how payments will be made. They will consider a more detailed implementation plan at their next gathering in April.
The church will appeal for donations to foot the bill.
