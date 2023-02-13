French envoy to India, Emmanuel Lenain, Monday said that French industries remain committed to the Make in India policy, news agency ANI reported.

Lenain suggested that both countries should work for strategic autonomy and companies from the defence sector should come together to build new weapons and technology.

He added that French companies have pioneered for decades in Make in India. “French industries have been committed and have been pioneering for decades in the Make in India. We really believe that we should work together for strategic autonomy,” Lenain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking to the news outlet regarding the possibility of India buying Rafale-M (Marine) fighters, Lenain said France remains hopeful and that the parties have made a good offer.

According to a report by news agency PTI, which cited a top diplomat, the Rafale-M was successfully tested at a shore-based facility in Goa where conditions similar to that on the indigenously-developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant were simulated in 2022.

The Indian Navy has been asked to evaluate the Rafale-M and Super Hornet (made by US company Boeing), one of which will be possibly purchased for deployment on the 44,000-tonne INS Vikrant.

Even though the Super Hornet underwent a similar test at INS Hansa last year, a report by the Times of India said that the Rafale-M has emerged as a frontrunner.

The contract, if materialised, could see Indian aircraft carriers receive 26 Rafale-Ms.

“We have provided a very good offer and it seems that the technical test in Goa has been very positive. So, now we feel that we can be hopeful. It was the commitment of French companies to provide the best technology for India, on time. It will be the same in the future,” Lenain was quoted as saying.

Dassault Aviation, the French aerospace company that makes Rafale fighter jets, was one of the major exhibitors at the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The other major exhibitors were - Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited

Meanwhile, the UK envoy to India Alex Ellis also said that the UK wants to deepen its relationship with India in the defence sector, especially with the air force.

The UK minister of state for defence Alex Chalk said that the UK recognizes that India wants to build and strengthen its defence capabilities through Make in India and wants to assist India in this endeavor.

