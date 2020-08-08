WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

French coronavirus infections set new post-lockdown high

French coronavirus infections set new post-lockdown high

The number of people in France infected with coronavirus on Friday rose by 2,288 on Friday, a new postlockdown high, following increases of 1,604 on Thursday and 1,695 on Wednesday, the health ministry said in a statement.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
Share this:

PARIS The number of people in France infected with coronavirus on Friday rose by 2,288 on Friday, a new post-lockdown high, following increases of 1,604 on Thursday and 1,695 on Wednesday, the health ministry said in a statement.

It also said that the cumulative death toll from the virus now stood at 30,324, an increase of 12 compared to 7 on Thursday and 9 on Wednesday.

The number of people in hospital continued its weeks-long slide, falling by 49 to 5,011, while the number of people in intensive care fell again by 7 to 383 after it rose on three days this week.

Also Watch

16 Dead After Air India Express Flight Skids Off Kozhikode Airport Runway | Kerala

The number of people in ICU had been falling steadily every day from a high of 7,148 on April 8, but that trend reversed this week and the number of people in ICU is now higher than seven days ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 8, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
Next Story
Loading