French Ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy to Stand Trial in Oct on Graft Charges
This will be the first trial in several graft cases against Sarkozy, making him the first ex-president of France in at least 60 years to enter the dock for corruption.
File Photo of Former French President Nicholas Sarkozy.
Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial from October 5 to 22 on corruption charges over alleged attempts to obtain information from a judge about an investigation against him, a Paris court decided on Wednesday.
