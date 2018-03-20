English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French Ex-president Sarkozy in Custody in Campaign Funding Probe
France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Sarkozy's successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
File Photo of Former French President Nicholas Sarkozy.
Paris: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was being held in police custody on Tuesday for questioning by magistrates looking into allegations of Libyan funding for his 2007 election campaign, an official in the French judiciary said.
A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.
A former minister and close ally of Sarkozy, Brice Hortefeux, was also being questioned by police on Tuesday morning in relation to the Libya investigation, another source close to the probe said.
Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied receiving any illicit campaign funding and has dismissed the Libyan allegations as "grotesque".
In January a French businessman suspected by investigators of funneling money from Gaddafi to finance Sarkozy's campaign was arrested in Britain and granted bail after he appeared in a London court.
Sarkozy has already been ordered to stand trial in a separate matter concerning financing of his failed re-election campaign in 2012, when he was defeated by Francois Hollande.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
