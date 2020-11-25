French Finance Minister Supports Shop Opening On Sunday Until Christmas

PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday he was in favor of the opening of shops every Sunday until Christmas.

Le Maire also told France Inter radio that France has managed to contain economic damage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised address to the nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the country will start easing its COVID-19 lockdown this weekend so that by Christmas, shops, theatres and cinemas will reopen and people will be able to spend the holiday with their families.

