French Government Defends ‘freedom’ Of Topless Sunbathing

PARIS: On top of the virus and the sinking economy, Frances government has a new problem to worry about: defending womens liberty of topless sunbathing.

After police asked bare-breasted bathers to cover up on a Mediterranean beach last week, uproar ensued and bubbled up all the way to the French interior minister in Paris.

It was unfounded when two women were reproached for their clothing on the beach, Gerald Darmanin tweeted Monday. Freedom is a precious asset.

Topless bathing is legal in France, though local authorities can impose clothing rules in specific areas. No such restrictions were in place for the beach in Sainte-Marie la Mer.

Local police released a statement saying the officers were just trying to calm the mood after a vacationing family on the beach told police the topless bathers made them uncomfortable.

Also Watch Not Answerable To Any Govt, Says Chhota Shakeel After Pakistan Confirms Dawood’s Karachi Address

The national gendarme service spokesman acknowledged a blunder by the police in question but added, tongue-in-cheek, that youll always see me in uniform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor