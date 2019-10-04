French Govt Rules out Terror Angle behind Knife Attack at Paris Police Headquarters
France Info and BFM TV said Friday the attacker's wife told police that her husband, who was deaf, had visions and made incoherent statements during the night before the attack.
French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3. (Reuters)
Paris: The French government says there is nothing to suggest the police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death at Paris police headquarters was radicalised.
Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said Friday on France Info that Paris prosecutors have decided to open a murder investigation on facts which are not falling under terrorism at this stage of the investigation.
French media said the assailant, a 45-year-old technology administrator in the police intelligence unit of the Paris police, converted to Islam 18 months ago. He was shot dead after the attack.
Thursday's knife attack at Paris police headquarters left three officers and an administrator dead. Another person was seriously injured.
