French Lawmakers to Vote on Giving IVF to Lesbians, Singles
French law currently allows such procedures only for infertile heterosexual couples, leading many women to seek IVF access in other countries where they are legal.
Representational Image.
Paris: France's lower house of parliament is set to adopt a bill that would give single women and lesbian couples access to in vitro fertilization and related procedures.
The vote on France's bioethics bill, including measures on assisted reproduction, is being held later Tuesday at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron's government has a majority.
French law currently allows such procedures only for infertile heterosexual couples, leading many women to seek IVF access in other countries where they are legal.
Sandrine Rudnicki, 38, the single mother of a 10-month old, went to Denmark to conceive her daughter through IVF. She said she's "delighted" that the procedure will finally be legalized in France because the current situation makes her feel that her family is "not accepted."
The bill will then go to the Senate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan to Announce Two Films on His 54th Birthday?
- Puma Has an Interactive Store Where You Can Also Get Your New Shoes Customized
- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Idea Are Trolling Each Other on Social Media
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused