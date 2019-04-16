SPONSORED BY
French Magnate Arnault, LVMH Pledge 200 Million Euros to Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral

President Emmanuel Macron has vowed Notre-Dame will be restored after the massive blaze destroyed the spire and roof of the Gothic architectural masterpiece in Paris.

Reuters

Updated:April 16, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
LVMH luxury group Chief Executive Bernard Arnault (L) and his son Frederic Arnault. (Reuters)
Paris: French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who controls the sprawling LVMH luxury conglomerate, said Tuesday that his family and the company would contribute a combined 200 million euros ($226 million) to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.

“The Arnault family and LVMH, in solidarity after this national tragedy, will participate in the reconstruction of this extraordinary cathedral, a symbol of France, its heritage and its unity,” they said in a statement.

