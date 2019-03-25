French Muslim Group Sues Facebook, YouTube for Broadcasting New Zealand Attack Video

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) said on Monday that it was suing internet giants Facebook and YouTube for allowing the public broadcast of a live video by the man who carried out the New Zealand mosque massacre this month.The council said it was suing the French branches of the two tech giants for "broadcasting a message with violent content abetting terrorism, or of a nature likely to seriously violate human dignity and liable to be seen by a minor," according to the complaint, a copy of which was seen by AFP.Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday ordered an independent judicial inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks, asking whether police and intelligence services could have prevented the March 15 attack.Ardern said a royal commission -- the most powerful judicial probe available under New Zealand law -- was needed to find out how a single gunman was able to kill 50 people in an attack that shocked the world."It is important that no stone is left unturned to get to how this act of terrorism occurred and how we could have stopped it," she told reporters.New Zealand's spy agencies have faced criticism in the wake of the attack for concentrating on the threat from Islamic extremism.