1-MIN READ

French PM Sees Risk of Second Wave of Coronavirus Infection After Lockdown Ends

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivers a speech to present the government's plan to unwind the country's coronavirus lockdown at the National Assembly in Paris, France April 28, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

France is set to end its nationwide lockdown, aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, on May 11.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament that the country will need to take maximum care in unwinding a nationwide lockdown in order to reduce the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

"The risk of a second wave, which would strike a weakened hospital fabric, which would impose a 're-confinement', which would ruin the efforts and sacrifices made during these eight weeks, is a serious risk, a risk that must be taken seriously," Philippe told parliament in a debate about the lockdown.

France is set to end its lockdown on May 11.

