French PM To Seek Three-month Delay To March 2021 Regional Elections

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex will ask for a three-month delay for upcoming regional elections, normally set for March 2021, due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led the country to impose a second national lockdown.

Castex’s office said on Friday that he would look to push back the elections to June next year.

France has the fourth-highest of confirmed cases in the world, at almost 1,9 million, and the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a new all-time high of 32,638 on Thursday.

