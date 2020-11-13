News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

French PM To Seek Three-month Delay To March 2021 Regional Elections

French PM To Seek Three-month Delay To March 2021 Regional Elections

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will ask for a threemonth delay for upcoming regional elections, normally set for March 2021, due to the spread of the COVID19 pandemic, which has led the country to impose a second national lockdown.

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex will ask for a three-month delay for upcoming regional elections, normally set for March 2021, due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led the country to impose a second national lockdown.

Castex’s office said on Friday that he would look to push back the elections to June next year.

France has the fourth-highest of confirmed cases in the world, at almost 1,9 million, and the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a new all-time high of 32,638 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 13, 2020, 16:24 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...