French PM To Seek Three-month Delay To March 2021 Regional Elections
- Reuters
- Last Updated: November 13, 2020, 16:24 IST
PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex will ask for a three-month delay for upcoming regional elections, normally set for March 2021, due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led the country to impose a second national lockdown.
Castex’s office said on Friday that he would look to push back the elections to June next year.
France has the fourth-highest of confirmed cases in the world, at almost 1,9 million, and the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a new all-time high of 32,638 on Thursday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor