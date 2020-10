French Police Capture Three Escaped Wolves, Four Still In The Wild

PARIS: French authorities said on Friday they had captured three wolves that escaped a Mediterranean wildlife park during flooding over the weekend, while four were still in the wild.

“Three wolves (…) were brought to Nice by policemen. They will then be put in a dedicated facility,” local police said on Twitter.

The wolves, born in captivity, escaped from the Alpha animal park in the Mercantour national reserve, 80 km (50 miles) north of the city of Nice, during flooding which destroyed their enclosure.

At least four people have died and up to 18 more are missing in the worst flooding in the area for more than a century. A week after massive downpours, many towns are still difficult to reach as roads and bridges have been washed away.

