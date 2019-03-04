English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French Police Hit With Poo Bombs at 'Yellow Vest' Protests
A total of 11 people have died during the demonstrations which began over fuel taxes but mushroomed into a revolt by people in rural and small-town France against French President Emmanuel Macron.
Protesters wearing yellow vests participate in a pro-Brexit demonstration march in central London, Britain January 12, 2019. (Credits: Reuters)
Marseille (France): French police are facing a new form of weapon during "yellow vest" protests — bags of fecal matter thrown bomb-like by demonstrators.
On Saturday "bags filled with faeces were thrown at police and exploded. Three policemen were soaked through with it," Rudy Manna from the Alliance police trade union in the southern port city of Marseille told AFP.
One policeman also suffered an elbow injury when hit by "a poop-filled projectile", Marseille police headquarters said.
Similar incidents took place in the southern city of Montpellier, police trade union representatives said.
Police said there had been calls on social media ahead of Saturday's demonstrations for demonstrators to arm themselves with 'Caca-tovs' — after Molotov cocktails but filled with "caca", the French term for poo.
"The policemen were deeply humiliated," Manna said, adding that none of the perpetrators, hidden in a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators in Marseille, had been identified.
Saturday marked the 16th straight weekend of "yellow vest" demonstrations in France since November, which have often seen security forces targeted with stones and other projectiles.
Authorities said nearly 40,000 people took part.
