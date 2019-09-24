English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French President Macron Announces Separate Meetings at UN with Trump, Rouhani
French President Emmanuel Macron announced separate meetings with counterparts Donald Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani as he tries to engineer a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the UNGA.
France's ambassador to Italy returned to Rome on Friday, more than a week after he was recalled by President Emmanuel Macron (in picture).
Loading...
United Nations: French President Emmanuel Macron announced separate meetings with counterparts Donald Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani Monday as he tries to engineer a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"I had an informal meeting with Trump this morning. I will see Rouhani this evening and Trump again tomorrow (Tuesday)," Macron told reporters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Just Greta Thunberg, These Children are Also Campaigning Against Climate Change
- Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas
- KTM 790 Duke Launched at Rs 8.64 Lakh in India, Delivers 105 HP Output
- Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall