Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

French President Macron Announces Separate Meetings at UN with Trump, Rouhani

French President Emmanuel Macron announced separate meetings with counterparts Donald Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani as he tries to engineer a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the UNGA.

AFP

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
French President Macron Announces Separate Meetings at UN with Trump, Rouhani
France's ambassador to Italy returned to Rome on Friday, more than a week after he was recalled by President Emmanuel Macron (in picture).
Loading...

United Nations: French President Emmanuel Macron announced separate meetings with counterparts Donald Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani Monday as he tries to engineer a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"I had an informal meeting with Trump this morning. I will see Rouhani this evening and Trump again tomorrow (Tuesday)," Macron told reporters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram