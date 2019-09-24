French President Macron Announces Separate Meetings at UN with Trump, Rouhani

United Nations: French President Emmanuel Macron announced separate meetings with counterparts Donald Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani Monday as he tries to engineer a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"I had an informal meeting with Trump this morning. I will see Rouhani this evening and Trump again tomorrow (Tuesday)," Macron told reporters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.