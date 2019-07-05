French President Macron to Keep Press Room inside Elysee Palace as He Seeks Reset with Journalists

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

French President Macron to Keep Press Room inside Elysee Palace as He Seeks Reset with Journalists

The conciliatory gesture, announced in a letter from Macron's top aide Alexis Kohler to the French Presidential Press Association, is another sign of Macron's shifting communication strategy, which early in his tenure aimed to bypass journalists.

Reuters

Updated:July 5, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
French President Macron to Keep Press Room inside Elysee Palace as He Seeks Reset with Journalists
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron will maintain the presidential press room inside the Elysee Palace, backtracking on earlier plans to restrict media access to the heart of French power, as he seeks to fix a bumpy relationship with the media in France.

The conciliatory gesture, announced in a letter from Macron's top aide Alexis Kohler to the French Presidential Press Association, is another sign of Macron's shifting communication strategy, which early in his tenure aimed to bypass journalists.

Last year, the French leader announced plans to relocate the press room, which overlooks the palace's central courtyard, permitting journalists to see visitors come and go, to a nearby street.

French media including newspapers Le Monde and Liberation at the time decried a decision they said would undermine a symbol of transparency and accountability and which raised questions about Macron's liberal credentials.

The letter from the president's office said Macron had "heard the strong concern" expressed by journalists. The presidential press association, headed by Reuters journalist Elizabeth Pineau, welcomed the decision.

The move was part of his so-called "Jupiterian" communication strategy - based on lofty speeches and scarce interactions with the media to project authority and contrast with his predecessor, Francois Hollande, who often leaked information to journalists and was forced to give up on a second term.

However, Macron's media strategy was partly blamed by commentators for a reputation of arrogance and aloofness that hurt his popularity.

Since the Benalla scandal - during which he slammed the press for "no longer seeking the truth" - and the "yellow vest" crisis, which damaged his popularity, Macron has adopted a less confrontational attitude with the press.

He gave his first domestic press conference in April, has struck a less defiant tone with reporters during outings and has begun holding off-the-record chats with some journalists, a practice often used by his predecessors which he had criticised.

Since he launched a series of town-hall meetings across France during which he debated with common people for hours on end, Macron's popularity has rebounded.

It was last at 38 per cent in an Ifop poll, up 15 points since a low in December at the peak of the yellow-vest crisis.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram