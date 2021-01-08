French Ski Resorts Reopening Hinges On COVID Situation By Jan. 20 - Minister

News18 Logo

world

The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID19 situation by Jan. 20 allows, a minister said on Friday.

PARIS: The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID-19 situation by Jan. 20 allows, a minister said on Friday.

“The government’s decision on Jan. 20 must by guided only by the situation of the epidemic,” French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on BFM television.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that restaurants would remain shuttered until at least mid February and ski resorts might not open before the February holiday because the coronavirus is still spreading too fast and hospitals remain under severe pressure.

