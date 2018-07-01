English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
French Soldiers Ambushed by 'Terrorists' in Mali: Military Sources
A Malian military source confirmed the incident, which came two days after a deadly attack on the headquarters of a five-nation African force in Mali.
Representational image of the French Military. (Reuters)
Bamako (Mali): French soldiers operating in troubled northern Mali came under attack on Sunday, according to Western and Malian military sources, but there was no immediate information about possible casualties.
"French soldiers of the Barkhane military operation were ambushed by terrorists" near the town of Bourem, a Western military source told AFP, referring to the French mission in the country.
A Malian military source confirmed the incident, which came two days after a deadly attack on the headquarters of a five-nation African force in Mali.
The upsurge in violence comes as the country is preparing to go to polls on July 29.
Fatouma Wangara, a resident of Gao, said a French convoy was targeted by a suicide car bomb. "An armoured vehicle blocked the way and the car blew up," she said.
Another resident told AFP that the area around the ambush had been sealed off by French soldiers.
The attack came as over 40 African heads of state are meeting for an African Union summit in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott with security high on the agenda.
On Friday, a suicide attack on the Mali headquarters of a regional Sahel force known as G5 killed two soldiers and a civilian.
Mali's unrest stems from a 2012 ethnic Tuareg separatist uprising which was exploited by jihadists in order to take over key cities in the north.
The extremists were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched in January 2013.
France still has 4,000 troops deployed alongside the UN's 12,000-strong MINUSMA peacekeeping operation and the regional G5 Sahel force, aimed a rooting out jihadists.
But large stretches of the country remain out of the control of Malian, French and UN forces, which are frequent targets of attacks, despite a peace accord signed with Tuareg leaders in mid-2015 aimed at isolating the jihadists.
The violence has also spilled over into both Burkina Faso and Niger.
Also Watch
"French soldiers of the Barkhane military operation were ambushed by terrorists" near the town of Bourem, a Western military source told AFP, referring to the French mission in the country.
A Malian military source confirmed the incident, which came two days after a deadly attack on the headquarters of a five-nation African force in Mali.
The upsurge in violence comes as the country is preparing to go to polls on July 29.
Fatouma Wangara, a resident of Gao, said a French convoy was targeted by a suicide car bomb. "An armoured vehicle blocked the way and the car blew up," she said.
Another resident told AFP that the area around the ambush had been sealed off by French soldiers.
The attack came as over 40 African heads of state are meeting for an African Union summit in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott with security high on the agenda.
On Friday, a suicide attack on the Mali headquarters of a regional Sahel force known as G5 killed two soldiers and a civilian.
Mali's unrest stems from a 2012 ethnic Tuareg separatist uprising which was exploited by jihadists in order to take over key cities in the north.
The extremists were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched in January 2013.
France still has 4,000 troops deployed alongside the UN's 12,000-strong MINUSMA peacekeeping operation and the regional G5 Sahel force, aimed a rooting out jihadists.
But large stretches of the country remain out of the control of Malian, French and UN forces, which are frequent targets of attacks, despite a peace accord signed with Tuareg leaders in mid-2015 aimed at isolating the jihadists.
The violence has also spilled over into both Burkina Faso and Niger.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Has Fun Sweating it Out in the Gym With Teammates
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- The Tippling Point | Sidney Frank's Dream to be a Millionaire and his Luck With Jagermeister