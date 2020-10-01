News18 Logo

world

French 'Spiderman' Climbs Frankfurt Skyscraper, Faces Fine

French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as

French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as "Spiderman", reaches the top of the Deutsche Bahn high-rise in central Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Robert was wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots during his climb. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt's tallest buildings Thursday.

FRANKFURT: German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt’s tallest buildings Thursday.

Robert, known as Spiderman for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany’s financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.

Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorized climb.

First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert. Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. Finally, a drone that Robert’s team used to film the climb didn’t have the required authorization and could incur a further fine.

As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security against possible future criminal proceedings and then released, Hollerbach said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: October 1, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
