1-MIN READ

French Top Scientific Body Sees Second Wave of Coronavirus in Autumn or Winter

File photo: People enjoy the hot weather next to the Invalides Museum in Paris, as France gradually lifts the coronavirus lockdown, France, May 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

The scientific committee on the disease said in a statement that France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
France's top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was "highly likely" this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.

"France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer. The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population," the scientific committee on the disease said in a statement published by the Health Ministry's website.

"It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter."

