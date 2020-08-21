Frenchman Dies, 9 Injured In Luxury Hotel Inferno In Spain

MADRID: A French tourist died Friday in a fire at a luxury hotel in southern Spain and nine other people were injured while trying to escape the flames, police said.

Video footage on social media showed people escaping the fire at the Sisu Boutique Hotel in Puerto Banus, Marbella, through windows and climbing down several stories of the buildings lattice facade.

It took more than three hours to extinguish the raging blaze, which broke out at 6 a.m., Malaga provinces civil protection agency said.

A National Police spokeswoman in the province confirmed that the only victim was a Frenchman who was staying at the hotel. The officer wasnt authorized to be named in media reports.

Also Watch India Reports More Than 75K COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours | Top18 News | CNN News18

Around 100 guests and employees were evacuated from the hotel as well as residents from a nearby building, authorities said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor