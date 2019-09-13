Frenchman Suffers Heart Attack While Having Sex on Office Trip, Court Terms Death 'Workplace Accident'

A Frenchman died while having sex on a business trip. He is said to have suffered a heart attack on a business trip while he was having sex with "a complete stranger", according to several reports. Calling the death a "workplace accident, a Paris court ruled that the firm of the deceased should compensate the family.

The man, identified as M Xavier, had travelled to the Loiret region in 2013 as a security technician for the rail engineering company TSO. One night, after work, he had sex with a woman at her house, following which he suffered a heart attack.

According to a health insurance provider, the death was a result of a work-related accident. TSO, however, denied the charges and laid the blame on the deceased who it said had engaged in an "adulterous relationship" during word.

The provider, in response, had said that sex is as normal as "taking a shower or a meal".

The Paris appeals court in its judgement upheld this view arguing that it did not matter if the accident occurred outside of the designated work time during the business trip unless an employer has proof that the employee had "interrupted his mission" for personal reasons.

