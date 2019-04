Fresh Explosions Rock Sri Lankan City During Police Raids on Suspected Islamic State Holdouts

Three explosions ripped through the Sri Lankan city of Kalmunai on Friday as security forces were carrying out raids on suspected ISIS holdouts. The raids are a part of the investigation on the Easter Sunday bombings that left 253 people dead and over 500 injured.There have been reports of casualties in the blasts, which took place in the Sainda-Marudu area of the city.Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara told CNN that gunfire was exchanged and a cache of explosives, ISIS uniforms and flags were found in the raids that took place across several cities in the eastern region.In the raid in Sammanthurai, 150 Gelignite sticks, 100,000 ball bearings and a drone camera were found.A curfew has been imposed in Kalmunai, Samanthurai and Chavalakadai.The explosions come hours after President Maithripala Sirisena said that "every household in the country will be checked""The list of permanent residents of every house will be established to ensure no unknown persons could live anywhere," he said in a meeting with the heads of Sri Lankan media organizations, according to a statement released by his office.Meanwhile, the Navy arrested three suspects near the Wellawate railway station in the capital city of Colombo and seized a kilogram of C4 explosives, Sri Lankan news outlet News 1st quoted a Navy spokesman as saying.