From Banning ‘Sissy Men’ to Criminalising ‘US Worship’, Here’s How Xi Jinping Consolidated Power at Home

Xi Jinping, Chinese president, who is eyeing a third-term this October as the Communist Party of China (CPC) sits for its 20th session, always aimed to replace the US and put China as the world’s strongest nation. Throughout his decade in power, he took military, economic and political steps to ensure Chinese hegemony over global affairs.

The world, however, mistrusts China, for its violations of rules-based order and assertiveness over weaker nations. The same can be said of the United States but China’s recent actions in Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, the Indo-Pacific and even in the border regions in India were seen as brazen violations of global order.

The crackdowns in Hong Kong also showed that Xi Dada, as he is called adorably by Chinese citizens, will not allow internal dissent as was evidenced by the culling of dissent even during the lockdowns across Chinese cities under Covid Zero policy.

To all these actions, there has been pushback from the West, but it has only made Xi popular at home, despite the economic slowdown brought about by the Covid pandemic.

Xi’s aim is to ensure that Chinese people are more ideologically committed to the Communist Party, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report also outlined how the so-called ‘eternal leader’ paved his path to the point where he finds himself in. The WSJ citing people familiar with the Chinese Communist Party said that Xi sees the ‘possibility of a showdown with the West as increasingly likely’. This vision will guide China’s internal politics as well as influence how it deals with the rest of the world.

A Pliant Group of People

Xi has taken several steps to ensure that no internal threat arises to his supremacy and no questions should be raised about how China is governed. He has also taken some steps which raise eyebrows and may be even considered policing of thought.

Xi launched campaigns to promote toughness, punish denigration of the military and prevent young men from wasting time playing video games, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It should also be noted that Xi in 2021 called for ‘national rejuvenation’ as reported by news agencies which barred banning effeminate men on television. He ordered that steps be taken to ‘resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics’.

The Chinese military also shared several before-and-after clips on Chinese social media sites where scrawny young men were seen doing pushups with their biceps bulging, the Wall Street Journal reported.

There are game shows in China which pose questions related to Xi Jinping and Xi Jinping thought. Book stores are filled to brim with books written by the Chinese leader.

He also gained popular support by ensuring that dissidents within the party as well as party elders are sidelined. He launched anti-graft operations which targeted people within his own party who stood accused of corruption.

He also humbled the bigwigs of Chinese Big Tech and the semiconductor industry. He could not allow the Chinese tech giants to become larger than the Communist Party of China and as China still remains behind its Western competitors in the semiconductor production sector, Xi ordered the arrests of those at helm.

The Chinese people have supported these measures widely and Xi’s reputation grows as a strong leader guiding a nation to its so-called glory. This came despite the Chinese president using cutting-edge surveillance systems to monitor movements and behaviour of the Chinese people all over the country. This was also Xi’s bid to increase nationalistic fervour.

There have been a few chinks in Xi Jinping’s armour. One of the important aspects of Chinese society is that the Communist Party has an unwritten deal that despite how China is governed there should be economic prosperity.

On that front, Xi has faltered recently. His Covid Zero policy has imposed lockdowns slowing economic growth and people have staged rare protests, only to be arrested, harassed and detained.

Mortgage boycotts also upended the Chinese real estate sector, threatening to unleash a major economic problem targeting the Chinese economy.

Xi, however, has brushed those concerns aside, like he did with ethnic minority Uyghurs, as repeated concerns regarding the human rights abuses faced by them were disregarded despite Western pressure.

New rules have been imposed also ahead of the party congress. Anyone adopting an English first name or perceived to be guilty of ‘America worship’ or ‘kneeling before America’ is likely to be punished.

Xi always warns Chinese citizens that they should remain vigilant, even in times of peace.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here