From 'Coke Addict' to Petrol Station Stunt, 5 Awkward Moments Rishi Sunak Would Want to Live Down

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s first prime minister of colour after being chosen to lead the ruling Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.

The challenges facing the UK’s third prime minister this year are enormous: He must try to shore up an economy sliding toward recession and reeling after his predecessor Liz Truss’s brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics.

According to Alan Wager, Research Associate at the UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE), King’s College London, Sunak, the former Treasury chief, comes into office as not a particularly popular Prime Minister, but with a reputation for some semblance of economic competence.

“The problem will be that he is seen as someone not broadly on the side of people. He’s seen as someone that’s broadly out of touch. And that’s the sort of political challenge he faces, having to come up with something that unites the Conservative Party and that he is seen as someone that’s sort of in touch with people’s concerns.”

Some of his recent and some not-so-recent gaffes and statements have also sharpened criticism that Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, is out of touch with the common man’s struggles. News18 recounts some of these moments.

The Kia Controversy

In March this year, Rishi Sunak, then the Chancellor of the Exchequer, shared a photograph of himself on Twitter filling up a car at a supermarket petrol station to mark a cut in petrol prices.

It's 6pm – the biggest cut to all fuel duty rates ever has just come into effect. #SpringStatement2022 pic.twitter.com/zd16vQ7wRH — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 23, 2022

To Sunak’s embarrassment, however, it was later revealed that the car in question – a humble Kia Rio – wasn’t his and actually belonged to an employee at the Sainsbury service station. The revelation invited criticism that the wealthy politician was “pretending to be working class” to drum up PR for the cut in petrol prices.

But Sunak’s misadventures during the trip to the petrol station didn’t end with the car.

Contactless Payment Fumble

After filling up the tank, Sunak headed into the petrol station check-out to pay for the fuel and a can of Coca-Cola. The then Chancellor of the Exchequer, however, appeared to be confused about paying using a contactless card.

According to a report in The Guardian, Sunak appeared to be trying to pay for the fuel and Coke can by scanning his bank card on a barcode reader.

chancellor of the exchequer doesn’t know how to use contactless my head’s gone pic.twitter.com/h2yBKVMu2K — lucy (@LMAsaysno) March 23, 2022

Reflecting on the awkward trip to the petrol station, Sunak later said: “The most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me is I struggled to pay for the petrol in a car that wasn’t my own.”

He also admitted that someone had to teach him how to use the contactless card. “Since then, someone’s taught me how to use that contactless machine. And I tell you, it’s an amazing modern marvel this technology these days.”

Diverting Funds from the Poor to the Rich

In August, Sunak faced criticism for saying he had previously instigated policy changes to divert funding away from deprived urban areas.

His comments came in a video published by the New Statesman magazine, which it said was filmed on July 29 at a meeting of Conservative Party members in Tunbridge Wells, a relatively affluent area in south east England.

EXCLUSIVE: In a leaked video, Rishi Sunak boasted to Conservative Party members that he was prepared to take public money out of “deprived urban areas” to help wealthy towns.@REWearmouth reports: https://t.co/uZMpjKm6rG pic.twitter.com/07sSzDksMT — The New Statesman (@NewStatesman) August 5, 2022

Sunak is seen telling an audience: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas to make sure that areas like this are getting the funding that they deserve, because we inherited a bunch of formulas from the Labour Party that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas … that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that.”

The New Statesman did not specify who filmed the short video and the context of his comments was not shown.

The Coke Blooper

In March 2021, a video surfaced of Sunak speaking to two school boys and saying he is a “total coke addict” before clarifying that he was talking about Coca-Cola and not cocaine.

“I’m a Coke addict. A total Coke addict,” the then chancellor is seen saying in the video. After a brief pause, he adds: “Coca-Cola addict. Just for the record. Just to be totally clear. I am a Coca-Cola addict. I have seven fillings to show for it.”

He then goes on to explain his fondness for the beverage. “So now, I could get in trouble. I genuinely do have seven fillings because I got through a lot of the stuff when I was young, which is very bad, so people should not… don’t do that… But I now have one a week. I’m only allowed one a week now. So I’m an enormous Coca-Cola fan. No Diet Coke. No Coke Zero. Never any Pepsi.”

Rishi Sunak Coke Addict:pic.twitter.com/1XSk4YR1S4 — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) December 10, 2021

“Actually my favourite drink is not even Coke it’s called Mexican Coke. It’s special Coke. It’s the only place in the world where Coke is made with cane sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup, for the people who are really interested in this kind of thing.”

The Mirror later reported, however, that it is apparently a myth that Sunak’s preferred beverage, the Mexican Coke, is the only variety with cane sugar. The paper said Coca-Cola lists the drink as being flavoured with sugar in several countries, including the United Kingdom.

Friends Faux Pas

Another old video of Rishi Sunak went viral in July in which he is heard speaking about his privileged education and aristocratic friends. “I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are working class… Well, not working class,” a young Sunak is seen saying in a 2001 BBC documentary called Middle Classes: Their Rise and Sprawl.

“I mix and match and then I go to see kids from an inner-city state school and tell them to apply to Oxford and talk to them about people like me and then I shock them at the end of chatting with them for half an hour and tell them I was at Winchester and one of my best friends is from Eton and whatever and they are like: ‘Oh, OK.’”

