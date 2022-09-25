From Kim Jong-Un to Vladimir Putin: A Look at World Leaders Who Went 'Missing' From Public Eye

Rumours about Chinese President Xi Jinping being under house arrest and a possible military coup in the country, are making rounds on the internet. Twitter is flooding with claims about an alleged coup to remove Jinping from his post as the president.

He has also, according to the rumour, been removed as the head of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) due to some revolt within the party. This has happened due to a supposed anti-Jinping campaign in the country.

In 2012, Xi Jingping had disappeared from the public eye when he was the vice president. Xi, on a sudden notice missed several important meetings with foreign dignitaries, including the one with then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Washington Post reported.

As rumours float of the Chinese premier being away, we take a look at more instances where world leaders were out of the public eye for some time.

Kim Jong-un

Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un has had several periods of ‘disappearances’ from the public eye. Kim Jong Un did not make any public appearances for at least 23 days in 2020, South Korea’s Unification Ministry official said.

“We do not attach any special meaning to it as he has gone absent from public view for more than 20 days several times based on past records,” the Ministry said.

In April 2020 too, Kim had not been seen in public for 20 days. He disappeared for three weeks in 2012, and again went missing for five weeks in 2014.

Vladimir Putin

In 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin reappeared in public after a mysterious 10-day absence. Putin went “missing” from March 5 to March 16.

An article published by Reuters said that Putin had cancelled his meetings to be held in Kazakhstan because he was ill. An anonymous Kazakh government official told Reuters, “It looks like he has fallen ill.”

However, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitri Peskov denied that the president was ill, and he had attended all his meetings during this period.

Taliban leaders

In September 2021, after the Taliban regime came to power in Afghanistan, two senior leaders of the organisation — Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Acting First Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of Taliban’s original members — went missing from the public eye, the Guardian reported.

This sparked rumours that they had been killed or badly injured in a fight with other senior Taliban members during an argument about how to divide Afghanistan’s ministries.

Michael Sata

Former Zambia President Michael Sata disappeared from public view in 2014, resulting in rumours that he had died. Not only did Sata miss a United Nations General Assembly address, but the former head of the state also missed Zambia’s 50th independence celebrations, according to Quartz Africa.

When he came back, he joked in the parliament that he was not dead. Sata died a few months later in October 2014 due to an undisclosed illness.

Hugo Chavez

Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez was away from the public for almost a month. This was particularly peculiar for Chavez, who had been a prominent public figure with regular involvement with the people. The Internet was abuzz with this mysterious disappearance till he tweeted from his account. Chavez was undergoing pelvic surgery.

Mutharika Mutharika

Former President of Malawi, Mutharika Mutharika left to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2016, and never returned back on his schedule.

His communications team did not share the leaders’ itinerary, resulting in his death rumours. According to speculations, Mutharika, who was in his mid-70s was undergoing some kind of medical treatment, The Economist reported.

Farouk Al-Sharaa

In 2012, Syria’s vice president sparked rumours after he disappeared post attending four Syrian officials who were killed in an explosion in Damascus, according to NBC News.

Levy Mwanawasa

Levy Mwanawasa , another former Zambian President, had a heart stroke in the middle of an African Union summit in Ethiopia. He was flown to France following this, and subsequently declared dead in 2008.

