From Leicester to France & Pakistan: Why Religious Centres Remain at Target for Hate Crimes | News18 Explains

A Hindu temple was vandalized and a saffron flag was snatched and taken down by an unidentified mob in the eastern England city of Leicester on Monday. In a video, that has gone viral on social media, a man clothed in black can be seen getting atop a building and pulling down a saffron flag amid hooting and cheering by a group of people.

The video is in wide circulation and has been confirmed by the Leicester police too. So far, 47 people have been arrested and leaders of the Hindu and Muslim communities appealed for harmony.

The latest hate crime comes after a series of targeted attacks following the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match on 28 August.

A local MP has warned that violent clashes between groups, mainly Hindu and Muslim young men, will spread beyond Leicester to other towns and cities if there isn’t an intervention from the central government and the police.

Claudia Webbe, Leicester East MP Claudia, said ministers needed to clamp down on “extremist rightwing ideology” and misinformation being spread through social media.

Religious centres and houses of worship have long been targeted by religiously and ideologically motivated violence. However, the recent attacks are symptomatic of a rise in hostility directed at others on the basis of their religion. Here is a list of some of the recent attacks across the world:

Hindu Temple Attacked in Bangladesh

Earlier in July, a temple, shops and several houses of Hindus have been vandalised in southwestern Bangladesh by some unidentified persons over a Facebook post. According to reports, police fired warning shots to disperse mob that vandalised several homes in Sahapara village in Narail district over a Facebook post that allegedly belittled Islam.

The United States condemned the attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh and said that every person around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation or belief, should feel safe.

Temple attack in Pakistan’s Bhong

In August last year, a mob with dozens of people, carrying sticks, stones and bricks attacked the temple, burning parts of it and damaging the idols in Bhong area of Rahimyar Khan district in protest against the release by a court of a nine-year-old Hindu boy, who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local seminary.

In recent years, there has been a surge in attacks on the place of worship of religious minorities in Pakistan and the country has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of its minorities.

Temple destroyed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In December 2020, century-old Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj temple in Teri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district was vandalised and demolished by a mob led by some local clerics belonging to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl.

Chief Justice Ahmed at the time ordered authorities to reconstruct the temple and instructed them to recover the money for the restoration work from the attackers whose act had caused “international embarrassment” to Pakistan.

Mosque Attack in France

France, last year, witnessed multiple Islamophobic attacks as two mosques were attacked in the country’s southeast and racist graffiti targeting Muslims were written on the street walls in the country’s west.

According to reports, racist attacks targeted two mosques in the cities of La Mure and Domene on early Tuesday. On the wall of the mosque, Islamophobic graffiti such as “Muslims are harmful” was written.

Eastern bombings in Sri Lanka

On April 21, 2019, nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing 270 people, , including at least 45 foreign nationals, and injuring over 500.

California church attack

A gunman in a deadly attack at a Southern California church in the US killed one and injured five others during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. The shooter, Chinese immigrant, was motivated by hate for Taiwanese people, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said the motive of the shooting was a grievance between the shooter, identified as a Chinese immigrant and U.S. citizen, and the Taiwanese community. China claims Taiwan is a part of its national territory and has not ruled out force to bring the island under its rule.

France Terrorist stabbing

Three people died in a knife attack at a church in Nice in October 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron termed it as an “Islamist terrorist attack”. In Nice, one elderly victim was “virtually beheaded” and another woman and a man also died.

France has been seeing a series of hate crimes and attack on religious centres. Four years ago, Nice was the scene of terrorist attack, when a Tunisian drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on 14 July, killing 86 people.

Why attacks on houses of worship are on rise?

Why are religious places target for hate crimes? The answer is not simple.

According to a report in The Conversation, the perception of religious centres as gathering places and for ethnic and religious others increases their symbolic value as targets for politically, religiously and ideologically motivated assailants.

These centres of worship are vulnerable targets for violence because they are visible, open to public and welcome strangers and new visitors. They also acts as vital community institutions and provide support, connection and meaning for many individuals.

Experts suggest that the hate crimes and extremist ideologies are enhanced due to social media and the way it amplifies religious, ethno-nationalist and populist ideologues.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here